Deputy PM reviews installation of hydraulic canopies at Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting

on the up-gradation and renovation project of Darbar of Hazrat Data Ganj

Bakhsh (RA).

During the meeting, he reviewed the installation of hydraulic canopies in the mosque courtyard,

modeled after the canopies of Masjid al-Nabawi in Madinah.

He emphasized that all Data Darbar projects must be completed within the given timeline

with full commitment while maintaining the highest quality and speed in the shrine’s superstructure.

Rs 650 million project is a historic initiative designed to enhance facilities

for devotees, he added.

“The design and quality must fully adhere to the standards set by the canopies in Madinah,” he said,

adding that Data Darbar is the largest religious and spiritual center in the sub-continent and

must be renovated with due reverence.

He also directed officials to expedite the expansion of Zaildar Road and Darbar Road, ensuring that land acquisition is completed efficiently.

The Punjab’s Secretary of Auqaf and Religious Affairs briefed the meeting that the Punjab Cabinet, in its 21st meeting, approved the Rs 650 million budget and released Rs 200 million for the project.

The administrative approval was granted on February 19, 2025, along with the PC-I approval. The National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) is finalizing bidding documents, after which a public tender notice will be issued.

NESPAK’s General Manager Adil Nazir highlighted that the hydraulic canopy project is the first of its kind in the region, stating, “We will use all available expertise to ensure timely completion, following the Masjid al-Nabawi model. The installation company will also be responsible for a two-year maintenance and spare parts supply agreement post-installation.” The procurement process will be conducted with complete transparency and in accordance with regulations. Authorities aim to install the canopies before the peak summer season, ensuring maximum comfort for visitors.

It is pertinent to mention that the project was officially inaugurated by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar during the 981st annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). The mosque courtyard will be fitted with 20 fully hydraulic and automatic canopies, each measuring 26x26 feet. These canopies will not only enhance the architectural beauty of the shrine and mosque but also provide significant relief to visitors from extreme

weather conditions.