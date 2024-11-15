Deputy PM To Participate In 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum In UAE Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2024 | 11:57 AM
Deputy Prime Minister will engage in high-level dialogue with global leaders, investors and experts, addressing critical issues of regional security, economic cooperation and sustainable development at Forum
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2024) Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar will participate in the 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in the United Arab Emirates ton Friday (today).
He is in the United Arab Emirates, at the invitation of UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
At the forum, the Deputy Prime Minister will engage in high-level dialogue with global leaders, investors and experts, addressing critical issues of regional security, economic cooperation and sustainable development.
He will underscore Pakistan’s strategic perspective on fostering diplomatic solutions to complex regional challenges and advancing collective prosperity.
