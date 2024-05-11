Open Menu

Deputy PM To Pay 4-day Visit To China From Monday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Ishaq Dar will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi during his visit.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar will pay a four day visit to Beijing, China from Monday.

During the visit, he will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi.

The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; upgradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives.

The two leaders will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.

On the sidelines of the Strategic Dialogue, Ishaq Dar is expected to meet Chinese leaders, senior Ministers and leading corporate executives.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. She said it reflects the importance attached by the two countries to further deepening the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirming mutual support on issues of core interest, enhancing economic and trade cooperation including CPEC and reinforcing joint commitment to regional peace and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange China Ishaq Dar Visit CPEC Beijing From

Recent Stories

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

7 minutes ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

4 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

5 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

8 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

17 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

17 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

17 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan