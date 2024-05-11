Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar will pay a four day visit to Beijing, China from Monday.

During the visit, he will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi.

The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; upgradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives.

The two leaders will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.

On the sidelines of the Strategic Dialogue, Ishaq Dar is expected to meet Chinese leaders, senior Ministers and leading corporate executives.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. She said it reflects the importance attached by the two countries to further deepening the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirming mutual support on issues of core interest, enhancing economic and trade cooperation including CPEC and reinforcing joint commitment to regional peace and development.