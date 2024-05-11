Deputy PM To Pay 4-day Visit To China From Monday
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Ishaq Dar will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi during his visit.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar will pay a four day visit to Beijing, China from Monday.
During the visit, he will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi.
The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; upgradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives.
The two leaders will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.
On the sidelines of the Strategic Dialogue, Ishaq Dar is expected to meet Chinese leaders, senior Ministers and leading corporate executives.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. She said it reflects the importance attached by the two countries to further deepening the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirming mutual support on issues of core interest, enhancing economic and trade cooperation including CPEC and reinforcing joint commitment to regional peace and development.
Recent Stories
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM7 minutes ago
-
Kundi prioritizes establishment of best relations between KP, Federation14 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to control inflation: PML-N leader24 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan commends Pakistan Hockey Team for qualifying final24 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1516 injured in 1423 road accidents in Punjab24 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker summons parliamentary leaders' meetings on Monday24 minutes ago
-
Police officers asked to improve law & order situation44 minutes ago
-
CM approves additional budget, 200 more PGs seats for JPMC44 minutes ago
-
Education basic right of every child: DC54 minutes ago
-
Mega Agriculture Alumni Association Gathering to be held on May 1254 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam pledges swift development for Gilgit-Baltistan1 hour ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago