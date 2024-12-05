Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

During the meeting it was decided that both the PPP and government committees will meet to resolve the issues between the PPP and the government.

Former prime minister, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti were also present on the occasion.

Earlier Governor KP, Faisal Karim Kundi apprised Chairman PPP of the All Parties Conference held in Peshawar in which 16 political parties participated.

Kundi informed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf boycotted the APC which was held for discussing peace in the province and the disputes between the KP province and the Federal government regarding the resources of the province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this historic conference was an important initiative and assured the Governor that he is with him on the issue of the establishment of peace and the dispute over resources of KP with the federal government.

Meanwhile, the CM Balochistan also held a meeting with the Chairman PPP and apprised him of the law and order situation in the province.