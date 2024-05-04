Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign minister of Egypt

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, on the margins of 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, on the margins of 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia.

The two leaders discussed different aspects of Pakistan-Egypt ties and emphasized further strengthening of relations which are characterized by common bonds of faith, cultural affinity and similarity of perception on regional and global issues.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister commended the pivotal role of Egypt in ensuring continuous supply of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

The two sides reiterated the importance of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and called for unimpeded supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza.