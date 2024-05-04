Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar Meets Foreign Minister Of Egypt

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign minister of Egypt

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, on the margins of 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, on the margins of 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia.

The two leaders discussed different aspects of Pakistan-Egypt ties and emphasized further strengthening of relations which are characterized by common bonds of faith, cultural affinity and similarity of perception on regional and global issues.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister commended the pivotal role of Egypt in ensuring continuous supply of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

The two sides reiterated the importance of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and called for unimpeded supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Foreign Office Egypt Ishaq Dar Gaza Banjul Gambia OIC

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

1 minute ago
 PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rul ..

PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 2025

8 minutes ago
 CRD survey unveils 18% Pakistanis quit smoking

CRD survey unveils 18% Pakistanis quit smoking

1 hour ago
 CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses

CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses

1 hour ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

1 hour ago
 NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Na ..

NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet

1 hour ago
Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democra ..

Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democracy

1 hour ago
 Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear ..

Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race

2 hours ago
 New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana T ..

New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer

1 hour ago
 Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro st ..

Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro stage

1 hour ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

1 hour ago
 Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan

Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan