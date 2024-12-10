- Home
Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chairs Meeting To Resolve Issue Of ADR In Banking Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to address the issue of Advances to Deposit Ratio (ADR) in the banking sector.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Governor State Bank, Secretary Finance, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, and other senior government officials, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister news release said.
The participants discussed the use of ADR policy on the overall lending to productive sectors of economy, its impact on tax revenue targets and optimum environment for banking sector.
The government, vide Finance Act 2022, had introduced higher tax rates on investment income for banks with ADR ratio below 50 percent. This tax aims to increase commercial lending and tax passive income at higher rate being an income from non-exertion. In the current quarter of 2024, the banking sector has been attempting to increase the ADR to avoid higher taxation. Alternative options to ADR based tax regime were discussed in the meeting.
