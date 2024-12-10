Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chairs Meeting To Resolve Issue Of ADR In Banking Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to resolve issue of ADR in Banking Sector

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to address the issue of Advances to Deposit Ratio (ADR) in the banking sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to address the issue of Advances to Deposit Ratio (ADR) in the banking sector.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Governor State Bank, Secretary Finance, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, and other senior government officials, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister news release said.

The participants discussed the use of ADR policy on the overall lending to productive sectors of economy, its impact on tax revenue targets and optimum environment for banking sector.

The government, vide Finance Act 2022, had introduced higher tax rates on investment income for banks with ADR ratio below 50 percent. This tax aims to increase commercial lending and tax passive income at higher rate being an income from non-exertion. In the current quarter of 2024, the banking sector has been attempting to increase the ADR to avoid higher taxation. Alternative options to ADR based tax regime were discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Ishaq Dar Bank FBR From Government

Recent Stories

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

4 minutes ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

4 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

8 minutes ago
 NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of ..

NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine

8 minutes ago
 NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred ..

NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case

8 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stre ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..

8 minutes ago
 Business community’s problems to be solved on pr ..

Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed

8 minutes ago
 Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cu ..

Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange

4 minutes ago
 ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapu ..

ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest

3 minutes ago
 SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to streng ..

SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade

3 minutes ago
 China will continue to be 'biggest engine' of worl ..

China will continue to be 'biggest engine' of world economic growth: President X ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan