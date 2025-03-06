- Home
Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Arrives In Medina
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:27 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Medina al-Munawwarah on Thursday
MEDINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Medina al-Munawwarah on Thursday.
He offered prayers at the Masjid-e-Nabawi, seeking the welfare, prosperity, and progress of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.
