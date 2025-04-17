Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s strong commitment to ties with Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to its ties with Russia.

He was talking to Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergei Ryabkov, who called on him here Thursday.

It was agreed to pursue a long-term, multi-dimensional partnership spanning trade, energy, security, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges, said a news release by the DPM's Office.