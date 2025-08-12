(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday, chaired a meeting to review operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports

During the meeting, measures to address port congestion, strengthen trade facilitation, and improve logistics systems to support imports, exports, and overall economic activity were discussed.

The meeting also reviewed proposals to enhance efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and ensure smooth cargo handling.

The deputy PM underscored the importance of modernizing port infrastructure and streamlining processes to bolster Pakistan’s competitiveness in regional and global trade.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Railways, NC SIFC, DG NLC, AS Maritime Affairs, and other senior officials.