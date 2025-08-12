- Home
- Pakistan
- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews operational efficienc ..
Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Reviews Operational Efficiency At Pakistan's Ports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday, chaired a meeting to review operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday, chaired a meeting to review operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports.
During the meeting, measures to address port congestion, strengthen trade facilitation, and improve logistics systems to support imports, exports, and overall economic activity were discussed.
The meeting also reviewed proposals to enhance efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and ensure smooth cargo handling.
The deputy PM underscored the importance of modernizing port infrastructure and streamlining processes to bolster Pakistan’s competitiveness in regional and global trade.
The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Railways, NC SIFC, DG NLC, AS Maritime Affairs, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action
UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza
MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..
Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA
PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated
PESCO launches new pension management system
Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan
WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, business community: Nasi ..2 minutes ago
-
PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated2 minutes ago
-
PESCO launches new pension management system2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC24 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts of Asim Munir in US24 minutes ago
-
University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 202524 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to plant 1mn saplings during monsoon drive24 minutes ago
-
Liaquat Institute of Medical Sciences holds Independence Day event24 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in collective effort for country’s betterment44 minutes ago
-
Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions44 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ties with Bulgaria44 minutes ago