Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Reviews Operational Efficiency At Pakistan's Ports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews operational efficiency at Pakistan's ports

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday, chaired a meeting to review operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday, chaired a meeting to review operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports.

During the meeting, measures to address port congestion, strengthen trade facilitation, and improve logistics systems to support imports, exports, and overall economic activity were discussed.

The meeting also reviewed proposals to enhance efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and ensure smooth cargo handling.

The deputy PM underscored the importance of modernizing port infrastructure and streamlining processes to bolster Pakistan’s competitiveness in regional and global trade.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Railways, NC SIFC, DG NLC, AS Maritime Affairs, and other senior officials.

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

12 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

12 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

12 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

27 minutes ago
 FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

1 hour ago
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordab ..

STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..

2 minutes ago
 Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to ..

Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA

2 minutes ago
 PM warns India over water threats, vows firm respo ..

PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated

2 minutes ago
 PESCO launches new pension management system

PESCO launches new pension management system

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal A ..

Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as ..

WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan