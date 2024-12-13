Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to ensure stability of fertilizer pricing

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 09:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the cabinet committee to ensure stability of fertilizer pricing on Friday.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Secretaries Petroleum, Industry and Commerce participated in the meeting. The heads of gas companies also attended.

The committee reviewed the prices of fertilizers, stocks and their availability in the market.

They observed that enough stocks are available and prices of fertilizers are stable.

The committee examined the availability of gas for fertilizer industry and found it satisfactory.

The foreign minister directed uninterrupted gas supply to the fertilizer industry throughout the Rabi cropping season and to ensure stable production and stocks of fertilizers.

