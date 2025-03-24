Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting on supply of key commodities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday chaired a meeting on the market supply of key commodities to ensure stable food prices.

He noted that previous measures are yielding positive results. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to extending the benefits of macroeconomic stability to the common man.