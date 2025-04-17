Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Underscores Role Of Provinces In Service Delivery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 11:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday underscored the role of provinces as the frontline of service delivery across education, healthcare, digital governance, and disaster response.

He was addressing the closing session of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Annual Conference 2025, themed “Smart Provinces for a Smarter Pakistan.”

He emphasized that building a smarter, stronger Pakistan depends on empowered provinces that deliver, digitize, and implement policies effectively.

He called for targeted investment, greater inclusion, stronger collaboration, and proactive provincial engagement. Concluding his remarks, he said: “Together, let us lift URAAN Pakistan from vision to delivery, and ultimate victory.”

