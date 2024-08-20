Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirms commitment to CICA’s vision of sustainable security

Open Menu

Published August 20, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to CICA’s vision of sustainable security in Asia and highlighted the need for enduring peace and development in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to CICA’s vision of sustainable security in Asia and highlighted the need for enduring peace and development in the region.

Talking to Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, who is currently on a visit to Pakistan, Dar emphasized the need for conflict prevention; addressing the root causes of endemic disputes, according to a press release issued by Foreign Office.

He also stressed the importance of preventive diplomacy, multilateralism, and regional collaboration to tackle emerging global challenges.

Dar highlighted the need for addressing the root causes of persistent disputes, and seeking sustainable solutions for enduring peace and development in the CICA region.

Lauding Pakistan’s role in CICA and shared updates on the organization’s activities, Ssecretary General Sarybay appreciated Pakistan’s active and constructive role in CICA and briefed the DPM on the ongoing activities and the future outlook of CICA.

