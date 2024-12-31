Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets with Pakistan’s Envoys

Open Menu

December 31, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Pakistan’s envoys at key multilateral and bilateral missions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Pakistan’s envoys at key multilateral and bilateral missions.

Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch and Additional Foreign Secretaries and senior Directors General of the Ministry also attended the meeting, a DPM office news release said.

The Envoys shared their assessment and views on the regional and global developments and inputs for foreign policy priorities for 2025 and beyond.

In his keynote address, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister shared the vision of a dynamic foreign policy in its bilateral and multilateral dimensions.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relations with countries around the world and urged the envoys to play their role in enhancing Pakistan’s international profile and developing its international partnerships.

The annual meeting of Pakistan’s envoys is a regular feature at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the various facets of Pakistan’s foreign policy and its coherent implementation.

