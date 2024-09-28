Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister Visits Data Darbar

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Deputy Prime Minister visits Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar paid a visit to the sacred shrine of Data Darbar,here on Saturday.

During his visit, he offered Fateha and paid his respects at the shrine.

A special Quran Khawani ceremony was also held at the mosque of Data Darbar for the Eesal-e-Sawab of his late brother,Khizar Hayat Dar.

Dr.Tahir Raza Bukhari,Secretary Auqaf, given a detailed briefing to Senator Dar on the ongoing development and construction projects at Data Darbar. After reviewing the progress,Ishaq Dar instructed the authorities to expedite the construction work and ensure the completion of the development scheme within the designated timeline.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Visit Progress Mosque Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

10 minutes ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

14 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

17 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

17 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

17 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

17 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

18 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

18 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan