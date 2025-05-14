Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar hails FO officers for outstanding services to nation amid Pak-India standoff

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with the officers of the Foreign Office and commended them for their outstanding service to the nation during the recent crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with the officers of the Foreign Office and commended them for their outstanding service to the nation during the recent crisis.

The DPM/FM praised their professionalism, commitment, and tireless efforts for effectively conveying Pakistan’s principled position to the world, a DPM's Office news release said.

He encouraged them to maintain their enthusiasm, commitment, and humility in serving the nation.