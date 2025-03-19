Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Reviews Ongoing Collaboration With US On Consular Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews ongoing collaboration with US on consular issues

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the US on consular issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the US on consular issues.

US Chargé d’Affaires, Mrs. Natalie A. Baker, Federal Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, and Interior and other senior officials attended the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson.

Recent Stories

BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microso ..

BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, MGX welcome NVIDIA, xAI t ..

11 minutes ago
 Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March

Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March

13 minutes ago
 PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employee ..

PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar

13 minutes ago
 Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunti ..

Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunting

13 minutes ago
 Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotti ..

Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotting National Security Committee

13 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari vows to defeat terroris ..

President Asif Ali Zardari vows to defeat terrorism, stresses national unity

13 minutes ago
Assistive devices approved for 20 deserving indivi ..

Assistive devices approved for 20 deserving individuals

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mo ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews ongoi ..

3 minutes ago
 Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits ..

Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to hold ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to hold Open Kachery on March 20

3 minutes ago
 Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free ..

Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free medical treatment to 953 need ..

3 minutes ago
 Boycott of parliamentary committee on national sec ..

Boycott of parliamentary committee on national security aligns with PTI's politi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan