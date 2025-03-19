Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews ongoing collaboration with US on consular issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the US on consular issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the US on consular issues.

US Chargé d’Affaires, Mrs. Natalie A. Baker, Federal Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, and Interior and other senior officials attended the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson.