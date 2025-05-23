Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Reviews National Fiscal Pact

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 11:16 PM

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired a high-level committee for the implementation of the National Fiscal Pact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired a high-level committee for the implementation of the National Fiscal Pact .

The meeting was attended by the Federal Ministers of Finance, Planning, Law, food Security, EAD and SAPM to Deputy Prime Minister, Auditor General of Pakistan, MNA Naveed Qamar and Chief Minister Balochistan along with senior officials from federal and provincial governments.

The committee aims to facilitate the effective implementation of the National Fiscal Pact (NFP), a major step in addressing fiscal challenges faced by the federal government.

The committee deliberated ways to improve and enhance federal fiscal resource base.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to the NFP, while emphasizing the resolve to find a viable solution to the current fiscal challenges facing the federal government.

