Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee deliberate on transfer of operations of Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) to deliberate transfer of operations of Islamabad International Airport to the government of United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Petroleum, Advisor on Privatization, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries, and senior officials from relevant ministries.

The committee decided to finalize arrangements with the United Arab Emirates government through a G2G model for the transfer of operations of Islamabad International Airport under a framework agreement.

A Negotiation Committee will be headed by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Privatization and will include representatives from Ministries of Defence, Finance, Law & Justice, and Privatisation.