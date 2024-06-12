Open Menu

Deputy Prime Minister's Post Honorary Sans Any Office: IHC Told

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Deputy prime minister's post honorary sans any office: IHC told

The Cabinet Division on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the designation of deputy prime minister was an honorary post, and no special office had been established in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Cabinet Division on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the designation of deputy prime minister was an honorary post, and no special office had been established in that regard.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq, heard the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat, challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister.

Defence counsel Riaz Hanif Rahi asserted that Ishaq Dar's appointment as deputy prime minister was honorary and urged the court to form a larger bench to address the dual appointment cases in the interest of good governance.

Some 50 petitions were under hearing in courts pertaining to dual appointments, he claimed.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Islamabad High Court Post Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Educat ..

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..

19 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms busine ..

SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly

19 minutes ago
 MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-frie ..

MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..

19 minutes ago
 Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget ..

Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25

20 minutes ago
 Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

20 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased ..

Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers

11 minutes ago
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

11 minutes ago
 Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

11 minutes ago
 Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budge ..

Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-25

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM ..

Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti

11 minutes ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

2 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Ga ..

Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Gaddafi stadium

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan