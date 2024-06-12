Deputy Prime Minister's Post Honorary Sans Any Office: IHC Told
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Cabinet Division on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the designation of deputy prime minister was an honorary post, and no special office had been established in that regard.
IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq, heard the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat, challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister.
Defence counsel Riaz Hanif Rahi asserted that Ishaq Dar's appointment as deputy prime minister was honorary and urged the court to form a larger bench to address the dual appointment cases in the interest of good governance.
Some 50 petitions were under hearing in courts pertaining to dual appointments, he claimed.
