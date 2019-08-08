UrduPoint.com
Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Escaped Unhurt In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, on Thursday escaped unhurt in a firing incident took place in the vicinity of sector I-8, Islamabad.

According to private news channels reports, Deputy Prosecutor General NAB, could not identify the persons who opened indiscriminate firing at him.

The NAB had appointed Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi as a prosecutor in Panama case.

Police are investigating the matter.

