Deputy Representative UNPF calls on Federal Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Representative of United Nations Population Fund Latika Maskey Pradhan on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

The Deputy Representative of the United Nations Population Fund expressed her determination to work with Pakistan in a better way. She also assured full cooperation on financial and technical basis.

Deputy Representative Latika Maski Pradhan praised the anti-rape law and also reiterated commitment to work together to end child marriage.

The Law Minister said that his government was very concerned about rape cases and was working hard to implement anti-rape law.

Notification of Anti-Rape Committee had been issued which included people from all concerned departments.