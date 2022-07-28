UrduPoint.com

Deputy Representative UNPF Calls On Federal Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Deputy Representative UNPF calls on Federal Law Minister

Deputy Representative of United Nations Population Fund Latika Maskey Pradhan on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Representative of United Nations Population Fund Latika Maskey Pradhan on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

The Deputy Representative of the United Nations Population Fund expressed her determination to work with Pakistan in a better way. She also assured full cooperation on financial and technical basis.

Deputy Representative Latika Maski Pradhan praised the anti-rape law and also reiterated commitment to work together to end child marriage.

The Law Minister said that his government was very concerned about rape cases and was working hard to implement anti-rape law.

Notification of Anti-Rape Committee had been issued which included people from all concerned departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Law Minister Marriage All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 304 points, closing ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 304 points, closing at 40,276 points 28 July 2022

4 minutes ago
 NHA continues efforts to ensure road networks usab ..

NHA continues efforts to ensure road networks usability in monsoon rains

4 minutes ago
 Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian strikes on centra ..

Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian strikes on central Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Gymnastic competitions held

Gymnastic competitions held

5 minutes ago
 HCSTSI delegation called on SSP Hyderabad

HCSTSI delegation called on SSP Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to provide equipment worth over Rs. 3 ..

Saudi Arabia to provide equipment worth over Rs. 3 billion to UAJK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.