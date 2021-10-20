UrduPoint.com

Deputy Ruler Of Dubai Visits Pakistan Pavilion At Expo 2020

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE visited the Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Expo is the first world fair to be held in the middle East, and Dubai, the region's tourism, trade and business hub, is hoping to boost its economy by attracting 25 million business and tourist visits to the exhibition, which has been built from scratch on 4.3 sq km (1.7 sq mile) of desert at a cost of around $6.8 billion.

Exhibitors from almost 200 countries, including Pakistan, are participating, with many countries and companies looking to the expo � the first major global event open to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic � to boost trade and investment.

"Sheikh Maktoum visited the Pakistan Pavilion located at the Opportunity District, which showcases the country's diverse environmental beauty," WAM news agency reported.

The pavilion offers a one-of-a-kind tour of the nation's towering 'peaks of progress' in sustainability, sports, technology and much more. With a history spanning 7,000 years, ever-evolving with art, culture and diversity, Pakistan is one of the world's best-kept secrets.

"During the tour, Deputy Ruler of Dubai was briefed on the main highlights in Pakistan's journey toward the future through the pavilion's huge interactive screens."Built from scratch on 4.3 square km of desert, the Expo is divided into three sub-theme districts: Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability.

The Pakistani pavilion, themed "The Hidden Treasure," is located in the Opportunity area.

More Stories From Pakistan

