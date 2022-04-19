UrduPoint.com

Deputy Secretary Establishment Visits Sasta Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Deputy secretary establishment visits sasta bazaar

Deputy Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Obaidullah Shah visited Ramzan sasta bazaar and reviewed the arrangements

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Obaidullah Shah visited Ramzan sasta bazaar and reviewed the arrangements.

Accompanied by officials of the District Administration Kohat and Tehsil Muncipal Administration (TMA), he checked quality and prices of various items and asked shopkeepers to ensure that people get edible items at officially prescribed rates.

He said that the provincial government was committed to welfare of people and establishment was good initiative in this regard.

He said that official concerned should visit markets regularly to implement prescribed rates so that maximum people could benefit from masses' welfare-oriented measures of the government

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Kohat Market From Government

Recent Stories

Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely: Met

Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely: Met

2 minutes ago
 Putin Has Not Received Invitation to Virtual Globa ..

Putin Has Not Received Invitation to Virtual Global Summit on COVID-19 Yet - Kre ..

2 minutes ago
 Jerusalem's Alexander Nevsky Church High on Agenda ..

Jerusalem's Alexander Nevsky Church High on Agenda of Russia-Israel Ties - Kreml ..

2 minutes ago
 Elderly woman dies in road mishap

Elderly woman dies in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Four injured in roof collapse incident

Four injured in roof collapse incident

4 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.