Deputy secretary establishment visits sasta bazaar

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Obaidullah Shah visited Ramzan sasta bazaar and reviewed the arrangements.

Accompanied by officials of the District Administration Kohat and Tehsil Muncipal Administration (TMA), he checked quality and prices of various items and asked shopkeepers to ensure that people get edible items at officially prescribed rates.

He said that the provincial government was committed to welfare of people and establishment was good initiative in this regard.

He said that official concerned should visit markets regularly to implement prescribed rates so that maximum people could benefit from masses' welfare-oriented measures of the government