Deputy Secretary Information Ministry visits regional office PID in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Deputy Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Muhammad Usman has appreciated the role of the Press Information Department (PID) regional office in Dera Ismail Khan, saying that it was playing effective part in development and prosperity of the region.

He expressed these views during a visit to the PID regional office here Wednesday where Incharge Muhammad Fazal Rehman apprised him of the office’s one-year performance besides other relevant issues.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured that the Ministry would extend full cooperation in resolving issues being faced by the office, which he said was playing a positive role in the development of the area.

Muhammad Usman mentioned that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was playing a commendable role in highlighting national identity on the world’s level in the current situation and especially the PID was effectively countering forces hostile to the country on the media front, both domestically and internationally.

He said that the Ministry was working on comprehensive policies for the well-being of journalists and training workshops were being initiated for them and work had been started on strategies according to modern requirements, in this regard.