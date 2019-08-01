UrduPoint.com
Deputy Secretary Local Government (LG) Reviews Arrangements In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:07 PM

Deputy Secretary Local Government (LG) Abdul Qadir directed the local government and health officials to remain vigilant to avoid any untoward situation during expected rains in the region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) Deputy Secretary Local Government (LG) Abdul Qadir directed the local government and health officials to remain vigilant to avoid any untoward situation during expected rains in the region.

Addressing a meeting at the Municipal Corporation attended by Director Local Government Muhammad Hanif, ADCG Bilal Feroz, CO Corporation Azmat Qadeer Goraya, Incharge Dengue Cell Mian Khalid and others, he directed the authorities concerned to remain alert in upcoming rains besides completing arrangements for drainage of rainwater.

Abdul Qadir asked the director local government to be in close contact with PDMA about weather condition, adding that machinery and staff should be ready to deal with any situation in case of flood.

On the occasion, CO Corporation Azmat Qadeer Goraya briefed the deputy secretary about precautionary steps taken by dengue cell in sensitive areas.

