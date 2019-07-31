Deputy Secretary local government visits MC Sargodha

Deputy Secretary (Coordination) Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Abdul Qadir Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Municipal Corporation (MC) and reviewed arrangements adopted for handling flood situation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Secretary (Coordination) Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Abdul Qadir Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Municipal Corporation (MC) and reviewed arrangements adopted for handling flood situation.

He also inspected arrangements adopted by the MC to counter dengue here and directed officials to make a plan for eliminating the dengue virus and take precautionary measures.

He directed the MC administration to make functional drains for smooth flow of rainwater and ensure presence of officials with necessary machinery.

The DS also advised to ensure round-the-clock coordination with the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and to be vigilant about weather conditions.