Deputy Secretary Techincal Visits Hospitals, Advises Air Conditing Labour Rooms
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 10:49 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Deputy Secretary Technical Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab, Alamgir Rao, made a surprise visit to Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) Town Hospital Mumtazabad, and Town Hospital Raheemabad on Saturday.
Due to improper storage arrangements for vaccines, he reprimanded Dr. Abdullah, the Deputy District Health Officer Multan, and issued orders to computerize the medication records.
At the Cardiology Hospital Multan, he checked the records of free medications being delivered to patients' homes.
CEO Health Multan Dr. Faisal Raza Qaisrani and other staff were also present. The cleanliness arrangements at Town Hospital Mumtazabad were inadequate while the laboratory was also unclean, and the machinery was not functioning.
He reprimanded Dr. Abdullah, the Deputy DHOs Multan, and ordered improvements to be made.
He issued instructions to install air conditioning in the labour room and to computerize medication records.
Later, he visited Town Hospital Raheemabad, where there were issues with vaccine storage.
