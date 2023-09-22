Deputy secretary to CM visits govt hospitals

Deputy Secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Ali Raza, along with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, visited two government hospitals here on Thursday night and inspected provision of medical treatment facilities to patients there

He firstly reached Allied Hospital Faisalabad and inspected services delivery including treatment of patients, stock of medicines, working status of medical instruments, cleaning of wards, bed-sheets, pillows, washrooms, availability of soap and attendance of doctors and paramedics.

Later on, he visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and inspected provision of facilities.

The deputy secretary said Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was keen to improve performance of all government hospitals.