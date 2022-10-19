UrduPoint.com

Deputy Secretary Visits Under-construction Building Of Secretariat

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 07:19 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary Coordination South Punjab Ali Atif Butar visited the under-construction building of Civil Secretariat South Punjab on Wednesday to inspect development on the ongoing project.

He was also accompanied by the Section Officer Muhammad Ahmed Khan and other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the project was being completed with rapid pace and the building would be made completely operational soon to facilitate the people of South Punjab.

He directed officers concerned to ensure good quality material and complete the project within the given time.The engineer of the project assured him the project would be completed within stipulated time.

The DS was briefed by the engineer that the roof of the first floor of the secretariat building�has been laid and the construction of the second floor was being completed at a rapid pace.

He was informed that the work of GOR's portion has also been started. He was told the required funds and material was available for construction of the project.

The DS directed officers concerned to submit a detailed report regarding the development on the ongoing project with the office of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab office within three days.

