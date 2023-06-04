UrduPoint.com

Deputy Secy Communication Meets RPO Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 11:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Secretary Communication and Works, Government of Punjab, Syed Waseem Hassan has held a meeting with Regional Police Officer (RPO), Bahawalpur, Rai Babar Saeed.

According to official sources, the two discussed matters of mutual understanding.

The senior official informed RPO Bahawalpur about progress on ongoing development projects for Bahawalpur police. He said that a technical team comprising officers and engineers of the Communication and Works Department had been monitoring the pace and quality of work of ongoing development schemes.

The RPO appreciated the role of officials and staff of the Communication and Works Department working on ongoing development projects.

