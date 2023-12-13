Deputy Secy C&W inspects newly constructed rooms at Circuit House

Deputy Secretary of Communication and Works Department South Punjab, Syed Muhammad Wasim Hasan inspected the newly constructed rooms in Circuit House Bahawalpur. Executive Engineer Building Arshad Nadeem was also with him

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Deputy Secretary of Communication and Works Department South Punjab, Syed Muhammad Wasim Hasan inspected the newly constructed rooms in Circuit House Bahawalpur. Executive Engineer Building Arshad Nadeem was also with him.

The new rooms are constructed for Rs 30 million. The Deputy Secretary inspected the construction work. He said that according to the instructions of the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, state-of-the-art rooms have been constructed in the circuit house, which has increased the capacity.

He said that the electricity poles near the doors of the rooms should be moved and lighting arrangements should also be done properly. He said that the arrangement for draining water from the terrace should be done properly. A shed should also be made at the outer door of the terrace. Deputy Secretary of Communication and Works said that special attention should be paid to the maintenance and cleaning of the rooms.