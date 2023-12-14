Open Menu

Deputy Secy C&W Reviews Performance Of Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 09:32 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Waseem Hassan to review the progress of the department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Waseem Hassan to review the progress of the department.

It was decided, in the meeting that the annual report of the department will be published at the end of December.

In the meeting, the officers concerned and staff were informed about the benevolent fund and medical reimbursement fund for the employees. He said that the Section Officer General has been appointed as the focal person in this regard.

Deputy Secretary of Communication and Works Department South Syed Wasim Hasan said that the issues of Benevolent Funds and Medical Reimbursement should be addressed appropriately.

The officers concerned and staff should be informed about the payment so that they can get timely relief.

