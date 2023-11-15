Open Menu

Deputy Secy C&W Visits Home Economics College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

Deputy Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Muhammad Waseem Hasan visited Government Home Economics College Bahawalpur. He inspected the ongoing construction works at the college

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Muhammad Waseem Hasan visited Government Home Economics College Bahawalpur. He inspected the ongoing construction works at the college.

He reviewed the development work in various departments of Home Economics College.

He also reviewed the ongoing development works in the hostel and home management block. SDO buildings gave a briefing to the Deputy Secretary of Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Muhammad Waseem Hassan about the construction works. He said that the academic block of Home Economics College has been completed. He further informed that high quality and transparency had been maintained in all the development works. He said all development works will be completed according to high standards.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur All Government

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf stop coaching staff from working in up ..

Zaka Ashraf stop coaching staff from working in upcoming Australia series: Sourc ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

14 minutes ago
 Need stressed to learn from developed countries to ..

Need stressed to learn from developed countries to tackle smog

23 minutes ago
 Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'o ..

Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'on verge of collapse'

22 minutes ago
 Power theft detected in two hotels

Power theft detected in two hotels

22 minutes ago
 French policeman who shot teen released under supe ..

French policeman who shot teen released under supervision

22 minutes ago
India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free tr ..

India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free trapped tunnel workers

22 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister links AJK's survival to Pakista ..

AJK Prime Minister links AJK's survival to Pakistan's prosperity, stability

22 minutes ago
 RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republ ..

RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republic

28 minutes ago
 ‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all format ..

‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all formats,’ says  Babar Azam

42 minutes ago
 China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassa ..

China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador Hashmi

28 minutes ago
 KP governor urges journalists to play role for cou ..

KP governor urges journalists to play role for country’s development

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan