Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Muhammad Waseem Hasan visited Government Home Economics College Bahawalpur. He inspected the ongoing construction works at the college.

He reviewed the development work in various departments of Home Economics College.

He also reviewed the ongoing development works in the hostel and home management block. SDO buildings gave a briefing to the Deputy Secretary of Communication and Works South Punjab Syed Muhammad Waseem Hassan about the construction works. He said that the academic block of Home Economics College has been completed. He further informed that high quality and transparency had been maintained in all the development works. He said all development works will be completed according to high standards.