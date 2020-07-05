Deputy Secy posted as DC West Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Saleemullah Odho, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Finance Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as collector/ Deputy Commissioner, West, Karachi, vice Mr. Fayyaz Alam Solangi, an office of PAS (BS-18) transferred and directed to report to Services,General Administration and Coordination Department.

This was stated in a news release here on Sunday.