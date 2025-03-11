Deputy Senate Chairman rejects statement of Muhammad Khan regarding citizenship controversial

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The spokesperson of Deputy Senate Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir has categorically rejected the statement made by Provincial Assembly Member Muhammad Khan Tor-utmankhel to make the Deputy Chairman’s citizenship controversial.

He said that a person who has not uttered a single word for the past 7 years while being a Balochistan Assembly worker and provincial minister does not befit him to make controversial statements against a person holding a constitutional position in the country.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the spokesperson said that due to the personal efforts of Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir, schemes worth Rs1 billion were placed in PSD for District Loralai, District Zhob and Quetta, in which the construction of Loralai to Duki Road is at the top.

Tenders for most of the schemes included in PSDP have also been awarded, and work is underway, he said. The spokesperson said that in fact, with the efforts of the Deputy Chairman of the Senate, the implementation of the Duki to Loralai road construction project is being started in which the member of the assembly has demanded a commission, however, the Deputy Chairman of the Senate strictly instructed to complete the project in a transparent manner and has pledged not to allow any kind of corruption.

He said that the member of the assembly is actually angry for this reason and he increased his opposition to the extent that he issued a controversial statement on the citizenship of the Deputy Chairman.