Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly issues schedule for new Speakership of AJK Legislative Assembly

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Riaz Gujjar while chairing the Assembly session has issued the schedule for electing new Speaker of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Chaudhry Latif Akbar from Pakistan People's Party and MLA Maqbool Gujjar have submitted their documents, later the Deputy Speaker calls off the session for sine die.