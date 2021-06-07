Deputy Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri on Monday announced the names of six members as Panel of presiding officers for 34th session

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the Deputy Speaker announced the names of MNAs Amjad Ali Khan, Munaza Hassan, Sajida Begum, Ghulam, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Mustafa Shah and Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.