Deputy Speaker Asks Officials To Provide Ration Bags At Doorsteps
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar has stated that under the Nigehban Ramadan Package, all necessary measures will be taken to provide ration bags to deserving individuals at their doorsteps throughout the district as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He expressed these views in a meeting held at the Circuit House. MPA Malik Khalid Mahmood Waran, MPA Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioners, and officials from relevant departments were also present at the occasion. Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, while overseeing the provision of food hampers to deserving individuals under the Ramadan Package, emphasized the need to expedite the delivery of the Ramadan Package.
MPA Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq stated that while considering the dignity of deserving individuals, the provision of ration bags at their doorstep should be ensured. MPA Malik Khalid Mahmood Waran emphasized the need to achieve the objectives of the Ramadan Package swiftly.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa mentioned that over 256,000 deserving families will receive ration bags throughout the district, and so far, ration bags have been distributed among more than 82,000 deserving families.
During the meeting, a briefing was given on the distribution of ration bags at the tehsil level under the Ramadan Package. It was mentioned that the ration bag includes ten kilograms of flour, two kilograms of sugar, gram flour, rice, and ghee. Later on, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa briefed about the Clean and Green Punjab campaign, highlighting the cleanliness and water sanitation activities in urban and rural areas throughout the district.
Machinery is being used for timely waste disposal in urban and rural areas, and awareness is being raised regarding cleanliness and sanitation. Furthermore, it was mentioned that a cleanliness drive is underway at the union council level in Bahawalpur city.
In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner mentioned that Agricultural Fair price Shops have been established in Model Bazaar where food items are being sold at twenty-five percent discounted prices.
Recent Stories
No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik
Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police seize stolen iron rails from gang3 minutes ago
-
Health minister urges healthy lifestyle on World Kidney Day3 minutes ago
-
Six suspects nabbed in gambling bust by Liaquatabad police3 minutes ago
-
KU seminar emphasizes AI learning to cope with future challenges13 minutes ago
-
RO announces Senate Election schedule for 12 seats of Sindh13 minutes ago
-
Vote count begins of Senate by-polls13 minutes ago
-
PM made strategy for Rural, Urban centers: Musadiq Malik13 minutes ago
-
34 shopkeepers held over violation of price control in Quetta13 minutes ago
-
Public notice for bye-poll on vacant NA, PK seats to be issued on Mar 1523 minutes ago
-
Nine dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents23 minutes ago
-
Call for action against smuggled drugs, unregistered surgical tools23 minutes ago
-
Minister holds introductory meeting with Excise Secretary, DG23 minutes ago