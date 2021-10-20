UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker Asks Special Committee To Present Report On FATA Issues

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:26 PM

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday asked Special Committee on FATA Reforms to present report about commitments made with erstwhile FATA at the time of merger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday asked Special Committee on FATA Reforms to present report about commitments made with erstwhile FATA at the time of merger.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan responded to calling attention notice regarding non-provision of additional funds committed to the erstwhile FATA at the time of merger and non-implementation of tax concessions. Following a short debate in the House on the issue, the deputy speaker directed the Special Committee on FATA reforms to present report on the issue.

Under the Rule 199 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the chair directed the Special Committee to present report on the issue and suggest as how to resolve the issues as per commitment.

He said that FATA was merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after consensus in the House.

He referred the issue to the Special Committee and asked to present the report in the House under Rule 199 which says "Except as otherwise provided in these rules, the Assembly or the Speaker may remit to the Standing Committee any subject or matter with which it is concerned and the Standing Committee shall study such subject or matter with a view to suggest legislation or making recommendations to the Assembly".

