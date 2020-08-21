UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Inaugurates Tree Planting Campaign In Quetta

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:44 PM

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel along with Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji inaugurated moon soon tree planting campaign by planting a sapling in Bait-ul-Mal Office here Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel along with Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji inaugurated moon soon tree planting campaign by planting a sapling in Bait-ul-Mal Office here Friday.

Board member Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Kulsoom Kakar and other party leaders were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Sardar Babar Khan said that a large number of trees were being planted under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan added that trees plantation was much necessary for future generations as well as the main source in decreasing pollution and to maintain a healthy environment in the area.

He said that the staff of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was taking part in tree planting drive which is a commendable act in order to sustain a green Balochistan.

"People from all walks of life should participate in the recent tree planting drive and carry out a clean environment", he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA, Mubeen Khan Khilji said in order to keep the atmosphere clean, every person must plant two trees in and around his house.

He said being a good citizen everyone should play role for planting trees during the campaign to ensure greenery in the area under Green Pakistan's vision.

