Open Menu

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Seeks International Media Access To Expose Indian Forces Tyranny

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly seeks international media access to expose Indian forces tyranny

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Deputy Speaker, Balochistan Assembly seeks international media access to expose Indian forces tyranny

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker, Captain Retired Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Monday sought immediate access to international media to the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IOJ&K) to expose Indian forces tyranny.

In a statement issued here in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal, the Balochisan Assembly Speaker deplored that human rights violation orchestrated by the Modi-led fascist government is mounting in Kashmir with every passing day, declaring August 5, 2019 action as illegal and unilateral.

It is high time that immediate access must be granted to international media to report the real picture exposing Indian cruelty faced by the people of Kashmir.

“The unilateral and illegal action taken by the India in the disputed land of Kashmir has no legal and moral justification as dwellers of the area don’t want to live with them at any circumstances,” he deplored.

The speaker of the constitutional assembly said, amending the constitution, changing of political map and demographic altering of disputed land has exposed the real face of the so-called democratic government of India.

“People and government of Pakistan will not leave their brethren in this critical hour and committed to continue legal battle to get revoked all actions of the Indian government taken after the August 5, 2019, he maintained.

The speaker, expressed solidarity with the people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as saying "In the fight against injustice and sheer human rights violations, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai further urged the international community to take immediate notice of the sheer violations of human rights and oppression of the Indian forces.

“The issue must be resolved in line with the international resolutions, laws and as per wishes of the people of the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Balochistan Jammu August 2019 Moral Media All Government

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan