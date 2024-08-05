QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Deputy Speaker, Balochistan Assembly seeks international media access to expose Indian forces tyranny

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker, Captain Retired Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Monday sought immediate access to international media to the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IOJ&K) to expose Indian forces tyranny.

In a statement issued here in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal, the Balochisan Assembly Speaker deplored that human rights violation orchestrated by the Modi-led fascist government is mounting in Kashmir with every passing day, declaring August 5, 2019 action as illegal and unilateral.

It is high time that immediate access must be granted to international media to report the real picture exposing Indian cruelty faced by the people of Kashmir.

“The unilateral and illegal action taken by the India in the disputed land of Kashmir has no legal and moral justification as dwellers of the area don’t want to live with them at any circumstances,” he deplored.

The speaker of the constitutional assembly said, amending the constitution, changing of political map and demographic altering of disputed land has exposed the real face of the so-called democratic government of India.

“People and government of Pakistan will not leave their brethren in this critical hour and committed to continue legal battle to get revoked all actions of the Indian government taken after the August 5, 2019, he maintained.

The speaker, expressed solidarity with the people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as saying "In the fight against injustice and sheer human rights violations, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai further urged the international community to take immediate notice of the sheer violations of human rights and oppression of the Indian forces.

“The issue must be resolved in line with the international resolutions, laws and as per wishes of the people of the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed.