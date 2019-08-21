Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly visits IT Training Institution Musa Khail

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khail here on Wednesday said Information Technology (IT) was need of the hour and development could not be imagined without it in modern era

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khail here on Wednesday said Information Technology (IT) was need of the hour and development could not be imagined without it in modern era. He said Information technology could be used by listening to lectures from top educational institutions at home.

He shared these views during his visit to Information Technology Training Institute Musa Khail district to inspect its various sectors, said press release issued.

The Deputy Speaker said there was a need that youth should be taught about positive aspect of Information Technology because it is vital sector for progress of country including province.

"The Chief Minister has vision to bring closer remote and backward areas of the province through opportunities of Information Technology for ensuring progress of the areas", he said.

He praised the District IT Officer and thanked the IT department for conducting training to increase capacity of the officers at district level and directed the concerned officials to teach extra-curricular course for students in well manner.

On this occasion, District IT Officer Asmatullah briefed the Deputy Speaker about the department, its requirements and main problems being faced by it.

The Deputy Speaker assured the District IT Officer of solving the issues on priority to promote IT in the area.