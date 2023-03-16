UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assures All-out Efforts To Ensure Peace In Province

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Deputy speaker Balochistan assures all-out efforts to ensure peace in province

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Thursday said that every possible effort would be made to ensure durable peace in Balochistan through effective legislation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Thursday said that every possible effort would be made to ensure durable peace in Balochistan through effective legislation.

The deputy speaker gave these views at the launching ceremony of "Charter of Peace" organized by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based advocacy and research think tank, here at a local hotel.

Lawmakers, members of political parties, academics, journalists, students, and representatives of civil society attended the event among others.

"'Charter of Peace' is a consensus document that lays down key recommendations for countering violent extremism and building sustainable solutions towards attaining peace in Pakistan. It basically focuses on softer and political approaches for countering terrorism and violent extremism." The charter also conforms to the United Nations resolutions urging the role of civil society in building peace and countering violent extremism. "We, the people of Pakistan, believe in democracy, and peace; respect all religions and faiths; revere our ethno-linguistic diversity; and accede to equal citizenship," reads one of the points of the charter.

Speaking as a chief guest, Deputy Speaker Musakhel said the situation in the province was precarious.

"The provincial assembly has spent most of its time discussing (violence and terrorism-related) incidents for the last more than four years," he said.

He assured the audience that they were ready to take every step to ensure peace in the province. "God may help us in attaining peace if the problem is bigger than us.

The deputy speaker underlined that they would have to see which foreign countries did not want peace in Balochistan.

"Whether they are eyeing our mines and minerals?" he questioned and added that the lives of the people of Balochistan were more precious than natural resources.

Religious scholar Allama Akbar Hussain Zahidi speaking on the occasion said the state and its institutions had a Primary role in bringing peace by making people-centric policies.

Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan Ameer Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi pointed out that peace was linked with ending poverty, corruption, and injustice, and ensuring the protection of women especially in Balochistan and the country as well.

Central Vice President National Party Dr Ishaque Baloch in his concluding remarks said the authorities concerned should rectify their mistakes to pave way for peace.

Earlier, Director PIPS Muhammad Amir Rana in his introductory remarks said that the document of "Charter of Peace" had been prepared after a long process of consultations with different stakeholders including lawmakers, politicians, academics, and representatives of civil society among others. He said that its basic purpose was to redefine and review the social contract within society.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Balochistan United Nations Democracy Provincial Assembly Civil Society Hotel Tank May Citizenship Women God Event All

Recent Stories

Sharjah-India Roadshow promotes investment partner ..

Sharjah-India Roadshow promotes investment partnership

5 minutes ago
 Singapore to Import Record 1GW of Low-Carbon Elect ..

Singapore to Import Record 1GW of Low-Carbon Electricity From Cambodia - Energy ..

2 minutes ago
 Security Forces avert obvious terrorist activity a ..

Security Forces avert obvious terrorist activity after successful IBO in Chaman

2 minutes ago
 Poland's Transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine Does Not C ..

Poland's Transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine Does Not Change US Stance on F-16s - Whi ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia, South Ossetia Have Special Relations - Put ..

Russia, South Ossetia Have Special Relations - Putin

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Xi Talking to Zelenskyy Would Be ..

White House Says Xi Talking to Zelenskyy Would Be 'Very Good Thing'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.