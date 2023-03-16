Deputy speaker Balochistan assures all-out efforts to ensure peace in province

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Thursday said that every possible effort would be made to ensure durable peace in Balochistan through effective legislation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Thursday said that every possible effort would be made to ensure durable peace in Balochistan through effective legislation.

The deputy speaker gave these views at the launching ceremony of "Charter of Peace" organized by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based advocacy and research think tank, here at a local hotel.

Lawmakers, members of political parties, academics, journalists, students, and representatives of civil society attended the event among others.

"'Charter of Peace' is a consensus document that lays down key recommendations for countering violent extremism and building sustainable solutions towards attaining peace in Pakistan. It basically focuses on softer and political approaches for countering terrorism and violent extremism." The charter also conforms to the United Nations resolutions urging the role of civil society in building peace and countering violent extremism. "We, the people of Pakistan, believe in democracy, and peace; respect all religions and faiths; revere our ethno-linguistic diversity; and accede to equal citizenship," reads one of the points of the charter.

Speaking as a chief guest, Deputy Speaker Musakhel said the situation in the province was precarious.

"The provincial assembly has spent most of its time discussing (violence and terrorism-related) incidents for the last more than four years," he said.

He assured the audience that they were ready to take every step to ensure peace in the province. "God may help us in attaining peace if the problem is bigger than us.

The deputy speaker underlined that they would have to see which foreign countries did not want peace in Balochistan.

"Whether they are eyeing our mines and minerals?" he questioned and added that the lives of the people of Balochistan were more precious than natural resources.

Religious scholar Allama Akbar Hussain Zahidi speaking on the occasion said the state and its institutions had a Primary role in bringing peace by making people-centric policies.

Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan Ameer Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi pointed out that peace was linked with ending poverty, corruption, and injustice, and ensuring the protection of women especially in Balochistan and the country as well.

Central Vice President National Party Dr Ishaque Baloch in his concluding remarks said the authorities concerned should rectify their mistakes to pave way for peace.

Earlier, Director PIPS Muhammad Amir Rana in his introductory remarks said that the document of "Charter of Peace" had been prepared after a long process of consultations with different stakeholders including lawmakers, politicians, academics, and representatives of civil society among others. He said that its basic purpose was to redefine and review the social contract within society.