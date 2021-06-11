UrduPoint.com
Deputy Speaker Balochistan Congratulates PM & Central Cabinet For Presenting Positive Budget 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Friday said the historic package of Rs 601 billion for North Balochistan in the federal budget is an expression of Prime Minister Imran Khan's heartfelt love for the people of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Friday said the historic package of Rs 601 billion for North Balochistan in the Federal budget is an expression of Prime Minister Imran Khan's heartfelt love for the people of Balochistan.

Talking to APP, he said the federal budget would increase the grant to the provinces by 25% which is a positive sign for development of the province.

He said apart from the NFC award, Rs 10 billion would be given to Balochistan, while the development budget of North Balochistan is in addition to the country's poverty alleviation and helping to poor people.

He said increase in funding for the Ehsas programs is a positive step which would expand the program to help the needy and beneficial more for deserving people.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel congratulated the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ministery of Finance and entire federal cabinet for presenting comprehensive budget.

