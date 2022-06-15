UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker Can't Preside Session In Presence Of Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday said that there was a procedure of convening a session of Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media here, he said that as per procedure for convening of session governor had to write to secretary assembly in this regard.

He said that deputy speaker could not preside the session in presence of the speaker of the assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Muhammad Basharat Raja said, "We have not received any written notification that Punjab Assembly session has been prorogued."

