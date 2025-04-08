Deputy Speaker Chairs Mini Hydel Power House Committee Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An important meeting of the Mini Hydel Power Houses Committee was held in Boney on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Suriya Bibi, in which a detailed review of the ongoing projects was taken in collaboration with PEDO and Aga Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP).
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Chitral Upper, project contractors, members of the Power House Committee and senior officers of AKRSP. The meeting considered the pace of ongoing development works, delay in providing electricity to the public and the rehabilitation process.
Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi strictly directed the concerned institutions to start the rehabilitation work immediately and complete all the projects within the stipulated time.
She clarified that the provision of electricity is the fundamental right of the people, and further delay in this will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
She advised the committee members to keep a close eye on the ongoing projects and monitor the progress by inspecting the site from time to time to ensure transparency and speed.
At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Speaker assured the concerned institutions that a progress report would be presented in the next meeting, and accountability would be required for slowness.
