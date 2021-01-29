UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Speaker Chairs Session Of Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

Deputy Speaker chairs session of assembly

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Tareen said on the point of order that various provincial departments owed Rs 50 billion to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) while the QESCO had shut down feeders in several districts for non-payment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Tareen said on the point of order that various provincial departments owed Rs 50 billion to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) while the QESCO had shut down feeders in several districts for non-payment.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel presided over the session of Balochistan Assembly on Friday.

Asghar Khan said a total of Rs 20.17 billion had been given in terms of agriculture subsidy in Balochistan while Rs 24.2 billion had paid to other departments while the duration of load shedding in the province was 18 hours.

MPA, Danesh Kumar told the House that Rs 6 billion was being paid to the QESCO, adding that the QESCO had also assured that power supply would be restored after five billion payments.

The Deputy Speaker gave rolling over the call attention notices regarding 361 dismissed employees of Communication and Works (C&W) Department, summoned the chief secretary for inquiry into the matter and directed him to present the report in the next session of Balochistan Assembly.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Energy, Environment, sports and Tourism were also presented at the meeting.

The Balochistan Assembly session was adjourned after the quorum is pointed out.

Related Topics

Assembly Load Shedding Balochistan Quetta Sports Provincial Assembly Agriculture Asghar Khan Company Billion QESCO

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 29 Jan 2021

5 minutes ago

Khuli Kachehari held to resolve issues at people's ..

5 minutes ago

Congress Approval Rating With US Public Rises to 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Only 40% of Germans Approve of Merkel's Work on Bu ..

5 minutes ago

Administrator for ensuring cleanliness at Shahra-e ..

8 minutes ago

'Freedom of expression' basic constitutional, demo ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.