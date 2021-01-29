Deputy Speaker chairs session of assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Tareen said on the point of order that various provincial departments owed Rs 50 billion to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) while the QESCO had shut down feeders in several districts for non-payment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Tareen said on the point of order that various provincial departments owed Rs 50 billion to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) while the QESCO had shut down feeders in several districts for non-payment.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel presided over the session of Balochistan Assembly on Friday.

Asghar Khan said a total of Rs 20.17 billion had been given in terms of agriculture subsidy in Balochistan while Rs 24.2 billion had paid to other departments while the duration of load shedding in the province was 18 hours.

MPA, Danesh Kumar told the House that Rs 6 billion was being paid to the QESCO, adding that the QESCO had also assured that power supply would be restored after five billion payments.

The Deputy Speaker gave rolling over the call attention notices regarding 361 dismissed employees of Communication and Works (C&W) Department, summoned the chief secretary for inquiry into the matter and directed him to present the report in the next session of Balochistan Assembly.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Energy, Environment, sports and Tourism were also presented at the meeting.

The Balochistan Assembly session was adjourned after the quorum is pointed out.