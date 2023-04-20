Deputy Speaker, Communications Minister offer fateha for Mufti Abdul Shakoor at his residence

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani accompanied by Federal Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mehmood on Thursday visited the residence of the former minister for religious affairs and offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The Deputy Speaker and the Communications Minister recited Fateha for the salvation of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and prayed for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in the hereafter, a news release said.

They expressed their condolences to the family of the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor. On the occasion, the dignitaries said that the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor was an irreparable loss and a great shock for all of them which they would never forget.

They said, "Our hearts are saddened by the sudden death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor. In this difficult time, we equally share the sorrow and grief of the bereaved family." Later, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and Maulana Asad Mehmood met the father of the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who was observing itekaf and expressed their heartfelt condolences on the death of his son.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.