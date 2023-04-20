UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker, Communications Minister Offer Fateha For Mufti Abdul Shakoor At His Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Deputy Speaker, Communications Minister offer fateha for Mufti Abdul Shakoor at his residence

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani accompanied by Federal Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mehmood on Thursday visited the residence of the former minister for religious affairs and offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The Deputy Speaker and the Communications Minister recited Fateha for the salvation of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and prayed for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in the hereafter, a news release said.

They expressed their condolences to the family of the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor. On the occasion, the dignitaries said that the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor was an irreparable loss and a great shock for all of them which they would never forget.

They said, "Our hearts are saddened by the sudden death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor. In this difficult time, we equally share the sorrow and grief of the bereaved family." Later, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and Maulana Asad Mehmood met the father of the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who was observing itekaf and expressed their heartfelt condolences on the death of his son.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Family Mufti All Share

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to cel ..

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

29 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

59 minutes ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

60 minutes ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

2 hours ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.