Deputy Speaker Condoles Death Of Rahim Ullah Yousafzai

Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan has expressed profound grief over the sad demise of senior journalist and Afghan affairs expert, Rahim Ullah Yousafzai.

In a condolence message issued here Friday, the Deputy Speaker prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with patience and equanimity.

He also praised Rahim Ullah for his professionalism and said that vacuum created by his death would never be fulfilled.

